Covid in UAE: Hundreds of students get vaccinated ahead of new school term

Pop-up Covid vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall offers Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.

A pop-up Covid vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi saw hundreds of children aged 12 and above get the jab ahead of the new academic year 2021.

The centre at Yas Mall is open daily from 12pm to 8pm until August 7.

“I took the first step towards a safe return to school … This is the first time that I return to face-to-face learning since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said 14-year old Omar Ahmad Adnan. “I am already looking forward to meeting my friends and teachers, whom I did not meet all last year. I would like to encourage my friends to get the vaccine as it guarantees our safe return to school, and helps protect our community.”

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee mandates all pupils aged 16 and above, as well as staff and all visitors, to be fully vaccinated with a UAE-approved vaccine before they return to face-to-face learning or access school premises. All vaccinations must be verified on the AlHosn app prior to returning to school.

Students aged 12 years are also encouraged to receive the jab.

“We are excited to be able to return to school for the next academic year,” said Hamdan Obaid, who came to the pop-up vaccination centre with his younger brother. “I miss the times I used to have with my friends during break times, and the unique learning experience in classroom.”

Dedicated to Abu Dhabi-based students, the pop-up centre in Yas Mall offers Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.

To avoid crowding, only one guardian may be present with students aged below 18 years old. While bookings are not required, students must present their Emirates ID card and AlHosn app.

Students aged 16 and above must show a PCR test result taken no earlier than a month to get the jab.

Abu Dhabi students may also get a Covid-19 vaccine at any official vaccination centre in the Capital.