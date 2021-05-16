Covid in UAE: Football stadium to receive vaccinated fans tonight

The first match of the President's Cup will be held in Al Ain at 30 per cent capacity.

Vaccinated football fans are set to enjoy the 2020-2021 season of the President’s Cup on Sunday evening.

Taking to social media, the security committee of the Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday noted that it has completed its preparations to ensure the safety of both players and fans tonight.

The first match — between the Shabab Al Ahli Club and the Al Nasr Club — will be held at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain at 30 per cent capacity.

Abu Dhabi Police urged fans to adhere to outlined protocols, including presenting the ‘E’ mark on their Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result taken not more than 48 hours before the match.

Fans will also have to submit to temperature checks, refrain from leaving their seats (except if necessary), and adhere to mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

Members of teams from Al Ain Police, Traffic and Patrols, Civil Defense Authority, Special Tasks Department, K9 Security Inspection Department, Abu Dhabi Police Aviation, Community Police Departments, Special Patrols, Command and Control Centres, Crime Scene and “We Are All Police” will be present at matches.

They will work to regulate traffic, secure public queues before and after matches, provide ambulance and civil defence services, and care for people of determination and senior citizens.

Abu Dhabi Police have called on the public to not hesitate to ask for any assistance they may need and to co-operate with them on making the much-anticipated match as safe as possible.

The UAE President's Cup is a professional football tournament that was founded in 1974.

Last month, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had announced that vaccinated fans, as well as those who had participated in clinical trials, would be allowed to attend this year’s matches.

"Accordingly, the experience will be evaluated, and the return of fans to the stands will be reconsidered during the next phase of the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," the authority had said.