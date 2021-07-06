Covid in UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free Eid holidays to over a dozen destinations

Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa.

The UAE’s budget carriers have announced special Eid Al Adha holiday deals to quarantine-free destinations in Africa and Europe with prices starting from as low as Dh1,099 per person.

Flydubai has introduced Eid holiday offers to the Maldives, Santorini, Tbilisi, Trabzon, Yerevan and Zanzibar, starting from Dh1,425 per person. The price includes flights, hotel stay and breakfast — and packages are available for booking by July 10 for travel between July 16 and July 24.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Austria announces quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated UAE visitors

“Eid Al Adha is just around the corner and it is an occasion for people to travel and spend time with their friends and family. We realise that, with the changing travel requirements, our customers are looking for more flexible and safe travel options. A wide range of affordable packages are on offer, giving our customers peace of mind — whether they are flying in Business or Economy Class, staying in a three-star hotel or opting for a cosy bed and breakfast. Thye are all available to book online,” said Nelson D’souza, vice-president of holidays at flydubai.

According to the Dubai-based carrier, a trip to the Armenian capital Yerevan costs Dh1,425 per person and a trip to the Georgian capital Tbilisi is priced at Dh1,815 per person. Packages include three nights’ accommodation in a three-star hotel, breakfast, and return tickets in Economy Class. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Meanwhile, a trip to the Maldives costs Dh4,049 per person and the package includes three nights’ accommodation in a five-star hotel, breakfast, transfers, and return tickets in Economy Class. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Based on astronomical estimates, the Eid Al Adha holidays in the UAE are expected to begin from Monday, July 19, to Saturday, July 24.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia has also introduced special Eid holiday packages to over a dozen destinations that start from Dh1,099.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Now, residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malta

Air Arabia’s Eid holiday package for Sharm El Sheikh starts from Dh1,099 per person; Dh1,149 for Bishkek; Dh1,199 for Istanbul; Dh1,375 for Almaty; Dh1,395 for Yerevan; Dh1,415 for Tashkent; Dh1,499 for Kyiv; Dh1,599 for Batumi; Dh1,699 for Trabzon; Dh1,725 for Moscow; Dh1,799 for Tbilisi; Dh2,399 for Sarajevo and Dh4,099 for Nairobi.

Air Arabia said passengers from the UAE can now travel quarantine-free to any of the above holiday destinations carrying a negative PCR certificate and convenient e-visa process. Residents can book now and travel between July 16 and 24.

All holiday packages include return flights and a three-night hotel stay, including daily breakfast.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com