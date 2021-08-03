Covid in UAE: Company announces 90% discount on preventive screening packages

Thumbay Group announces new campaign called ‘Prevention is better than cure’.

UAE-based Thumbay Labs has announced a 90 per cent discount on ‘preventive screening packages’.

A special health check package worth Dh1,500 covering 15 tests can be booked for Dh75. It covers 15 parameters, including CBC, lipid profile, urea, bilirubin total, TSH, Vitamin D, HBA1c etc.

Premarital screening; fitness monitoring; and men, women and child wellness packages that cover between 60 to 70 tests cost Dh199.

An ‘immunity check package’ helps assess one’s ability in fighting various diseases, especially Covid-19.

This came as the Thumbay Group announced a new campaign called ‘Prevention is better than cure’.

The initiative is designed to encourage residents to “take charge of their health by employing proactive strategies”.

“It is proven that early screenings and regular health checks play a critical role in enhancing community wellbeing and decreasing the burden on healthcare systems.

Healthier people are less prone to infections and lifestyle diseases and this is what Thumbay Group wants to achieve by motivating people to undertake such positive measures,” said Dr Nasir Parwaiz, director, Thumbay Labs.

“Preventing illness during the fight against Covid-19 is very important and testing plays a very crucial role in this.”

The tests can be bought online.

Thumbay Labs, accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), is the first network of diagnostic labs in the region featuring Total Lab Automation. It offers more than 2,500 routine and special tests.