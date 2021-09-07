Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
Cap on number of people who can offer funeral prayers in congregation increased
Capacity at mosques across the UAE has been increased, it was announced on Tuesday.
The physical distance between worshippers has been reduced from two metres to 1.5. Ablution areas will continue to remain closed, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced.
Additionally, 50 people can attend funeral prayers, provided the death was not Covid-related.
