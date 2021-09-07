Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased

Sahim Salim /Dubai
Filed on September 7, 2021
Wam

Cap on number of people who can offer funeral prayers in congregation increased


Capacity at mosques across the UAE has been increased, it was announced on Tuesday.

The physical distance between worshippers has been reduced from two metres to 1.5. Ablution areas will continue to remain closed, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced.

Additionally, 50 people can attend funeral prayers, provided the death was not Covid-related.

