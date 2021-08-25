Covid in Sharjah: Schools must close if two or more students test positive

Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are detected.

Private schools in Sharjah must close and shift to distance learning temporarily if two or more cases are detected among students or education staff.

The protocol advice came as Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) issued extensive guidelines to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the new academic year.

Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if positive cases are detected. Infected students must follow the prescribed quarantine conditions and parents must inform the school if students are vulnerable or fall under high-risk categories.

The capacity of school buses has been increased to 75 per cent, according to the authority, and schools must use stickers on bus seats to ensure physical distancing in line with guidelines.

Canteens will also be permitted to operate, provided they undergo sterilisation on the hour.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity, kids aged 6 and above to wear masks

>> Covid-19: Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from Oct 3

The new guidelines allow schools to conduct tours for prospective students and their families in accordance with the precautionary requirements.

The new protocols include guidelines for both in-person and remote education systems with parents permitted to choose the learning model they wish to adopt for their wards.