Covid in Saudi Arabia: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail time for those exposing public to virus
The punishment will be doubled for repeat offenders.
Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that those who expose the public to the risk of Covid will be “severely punished.”
According to Arab News, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution has announced that those who intentionally transmit Covid will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to SR500,000 (Dh489,000). Expats will also be deported and prohibited from ever returning to the Kingdom.
>> UAE Covid fines: Over 84,000 appeals against penalties
>> Covid: Dubai shuts 4 laundries for violating safety measures
The punishments will be doubled for repeat violators and penalties for private rights will vary depending on the gravity of the crime, added the Prosecution’s statement.
The move comes as public health authorities warned that the spike in daily cases in the country is a result of not adhering to proper public safety protocols, such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.
Saudi Arabia reported a daily case count higher than 1,000 for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, with 1,072 new cases recorded in the country.
