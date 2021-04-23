Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Pakistan: PIA suspends all passenger flights to Canada

Web Report/Islamabad
Filed on April 23, 2021 | Last updated on April 23, 2021 at 10.49 am

The travel suspension came after Canada imposed a 80-day travel ban on flights from Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan’s national carrier, cancelled all flights to Canada on Friday.

According to ARY News, a 16-member cabin crew who were scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Saturday has been stranded in Toronto due to the restrictions.

Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement, saying that 35 flights from India had arrived in Canada in the past week with a large number of passengers testing Covid positive.

The move comes after Canada imposed a 30-day ban on flights from Pakistan due to an increase in Covid cases in detected in passengers arriving from the country.




