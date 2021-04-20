Covid in Mumbai: 90% cases in high rises; 1,169 buildings sealed

In the first wave last year, slums accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Covid cases.

Residents living in Mumbai’s high rise buildings account for 90 per cent of the Covid cases in the metropolis, according to the BMC, the civic body.

Citing data for April 16, the BMC said there were 87,443 active cases of Covid in Mumbai; of these 79,032 cases were in high rise and standalone buildings, while slums had just 8,411 cases.

In the first wave last year, slums and chawls (low-budget buildings constructed several decades ago) accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Covid cases.

Last month, the BMC had said that 90 per cent of patients who tested positive in January and February were also residents of high rise buildings.

Municipal commissioner I.S. Chahal recently issued a new standard operating procedure declaring housing societies as micro containment zones (sealed buildings) if they had more than five active cases. Office-bearers of housing societies have to ensure that the guidelines are followed by the residents.

The maximum number of sealed buildings are in the western suburbs of Andheri and Jogeshwari, followed by the posh Malabar Hill locality and Grant Road. Over two million people live in the micro containment zones and sealed floors.

At present, 1,169 buildings are sealed and nearly 10,800 floors have been sealed, according to the civic body.