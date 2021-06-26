Covid in India: Village rickshaw-ambulance helps ferry patients to hospitals
The ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder, life-saving drugs, first-aid kit and space for two people, besides the patient
Enterprising individuals in many parts of India have been converting autorickshaws into ambulances to transfer patients to hospitals. The latest is Munirathnam Srinivasulu, who along with friends has designed an ambulance that can be drawn by an autorickshaw in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
The team developed three cabins similar to the interiors of ambulances, which are equipped with an oxygen cylinder, life-saving drugs, first-aid kit and space for two accompanying a patient. They developed three ‘village ambulances’ at a cost of Rs400,000 (about Dh19,800) in just a fortnight. The Defence Research and Development Organisation donated six oxygen cylinders.
The village ambulances are being backed by M.R. Ramesh of M.G. Charities, Bangalore and the first one is being stationed at Kalavapalli in Anantapur district.
“This village had donated a lorry load of rice for the Kurnool flood victims in 2009 when our friends tried to do some service activities there,” Srinivasulu told the media. “As a gratitude, we will station one village ambulance there. The vehicle does not have any engine, but it can be drawn by an autorickshaw, tractor or a jeep, one of which is available in every village these days.”
