Covid in India: Students organisation violates hospital norms
ABVP members offer juice to patients in wards as cameras focus on them.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an RSS outfit, violated hospital norms and entered a Covid-19 ward of Doon medical college in Dehradun, offering juice to patients, with the cameras focused on them.
According to official guidelines, only medical staff on duty can enter Covid wards. Ashutosh Sayana, the principal of the medical college said the ABVP team had been deployed to help the hospital in ‘maintaining order,’ but were not allowed to enter the wards.
He said the matter would be investigated to find out how the ABVP members entered the ward.
In the worst scenario seen on the video, the ABVP team removed oxygen pipes from some patients and gave them glasses of juice. And they faced the camera with the ABVP stickers on their PPE kits.
Members of the outfit have been accused of notoriously violating Covid norms over the past few months in many cities in India.
