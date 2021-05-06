Covid in India: Police face huge challenges as people flout rules

Authorities warn of strict action if Covid protocols are violated.

Battling a deadly disease such as Covid-19 requires a lot of efforts on the part of security agencies, who come up with unforeseen challenges.

Police in Sanand in rural Ahmedabad, for instance, have had to tackle the problem of hundreds of women taking out processions, flouting all social distancing norms, in a bid to satisfy their local deity.

Hundreds of women took out religious processions (kalash yatra), carrying steel pots on their heads and most not even wearing masks, visiting temples and making offerings to ensure that the disease will not affect them.

“We sent a team to make the women devotees understand about the Covid-19 protocol and to send them back home,” Virendra Yadav, the superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural, told the media.

“We rounded up 23 persons and also arrested the village chief.”

According to him, the procession was taken out as the women believed their offerings at the local temple would rid the village of the disease.

Videos of the women devotees also flashed on social media, encouraging people in other villages in Sanand to also undertake similar rituals.

Yadav said the police have been meeting the village folk in small groups, trying to convince them not to organise such processions, as the disease will spread rapidly.

“We have told them that we will take strict action of the Covid protocols are violated,” he added.

About 10 persons were arrested in Kunvar village also in Sanand, where 250 persons, mostly women, took out a procession to the local temple.