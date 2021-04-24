Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid in India: Pakistan's government extends support to fight pandemic

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on April 24, 2021
Photo: AFP

The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items.

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India and in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items, needed to fight the pandemic.

"The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic", Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office said, on the entity's official Twitter account.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the “dangerous” second wave of Covid-19, adding that “we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”.

“I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world,” tweeted Khan.

“We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he added.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed support to the people of India and said the Covid-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted.

“#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic,” he added.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 Covid-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210426&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429192&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 