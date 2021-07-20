Covid in India: No PCR test for vaccinated passengers on some domestic routes
Passengers will need to carry proof of having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Fully vaccinated domestic travellers to West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra will not need to present a negative RT-PCR test report, Indian carrier Air India said.
Passengers travelling within the country will need to carry proof of having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the national airline said.
"Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry a valid vaccination certificate for both doses," the carrier said on its social media handle.
The second dose should have been taken at least 15 days before date of travel.
#FlyAI : Important updates for passengers travelling to West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/cjpiOTRogE— Air India (@airindiain) July 20, 2021
#FlyAI : Important updates for passengers travelling to Kerala. pic.twitter.com/R040IpfeKf— Air India (@airindiain) July 20, 2021
#FlyAI : Important updates for passengers travelling to Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/wpldbTqddt— Air India (@airindiain) July 20, 2021
