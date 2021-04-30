Covid in India: Maharashtra worried over third virus wave in July, August

State health minister warns of massive challenges ahead.

While some analysts have predicted that the current, second wave surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is likely to plateau around the end of May, the state government is worried of a third wave in July or August.

Uddhav Thackeray, the state chief minister, told top bureaucrats that though the number of Covid-19 patients has stabilised to some extent in the state because of the strict restrictions, “we have to be very careful and plan for the third wave.”

Citing epidemiologists, Rajesh Tope, the health minister, warned that the state could witness the third wave in July or August, posing massive challenges to the government.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a virtual review meeting with ministers, bureaucrats and even divisional commissioners and district collectors from across the state. Thackeray emphasised the need to set up 125 PSA plants to produce medical oxygen to treat patients with mild to moderate Covid infection.

The worst-hit state in India, Maharashtra recorded more than 66,000 cases and 771 deaths on Thursday. The total number of active cases add up 670,301 and the toll mounted to 67,985.

Thackeray is expected to address the state later on Friday evening. The government has extended the ongoing lockdown by another fortnight “to break the chain transmission effectively.”