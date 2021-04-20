- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid in India: Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja goes into quarantine
Shailaja’s son and his wife had both tested positive on Tuesday, she announced in a Facebook post.
Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja has gone into quarantine after her son and his wife tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.
According to a post on her official Facebook page, the Indian politician, popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, had come into contact with her UAE-resident son, Shobhith K. K., and his wife.
The 64-year-old confirmed that she had no symptoms and that all her meetings in the past few days had been held online.
She also said that she would be conducting her Covid-prevention duties over the phone and online in the following days.
A CPM leader hailing from Kannur, she is one of the two ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and was instrumental in the South Indian state’s fight against Covid.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Mumbai: 90% cases in high rises; 1,169...
In the first wave last year, slums accounted for nearly two-thirds of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealand airport worker tests positive for...
Ardern said the cleaner worked on planes arriving from "red zone"... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Scores test positive on India flight to ...
All of the passengers who tested positive flew into Hong Kong on a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Non-stop cremations cast doubt on...
Several major cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch