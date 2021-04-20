Covid in India: Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja goes into quarantine

Shailaja’s son and his wife had both tested positive on Tuesday, she announced in a Facebook post.

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja has gone into quarantine after her son and his wife tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the Indian politician, popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, had come into contact with her UAE-resident son, Shobhith K. K., and his wife.

The 64-year-old confirmed that she had no symptoms and that all her meetings in the past few days had been held online.

She also said that she would be conducting her Covid-prevention duties over the phone and online in the following days.

A CPM leader hailing from Kannur, she is one of the two ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and was instrumental in the South Indian state’s fight against Covid.