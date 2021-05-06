- EVENTS
Covid in India: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8
The state recorded the highest single-day spike yesterday.
On expected lines with the Covid-positive cases continuing their surge like never before, the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a total lockdown from Saturday till May 16.
Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran confirmed that the state had no other option but to go for total lockdown given the surge.
"This is the only way out and it will only benefit all of us. So all have to abide by it and stay home," said Saseendran.
As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 6, 2021
President of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, Vijayakrishnan, said there is no way out other than for strict lockdown.
The IMA state wing, too, had wanted tough protocols, but an all party meeting held last week decided to wait and was against declaring a total lockdown.
"This lockdown is different from the one which we had the last year as then the number of cases was very less, but the situation now is grave as the numbers are going high by the day. This lockdown will certainly help us bring down the new cases," said Vijayakrishnan.
Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the spike in cases and said 41,953 people turned Covid positive after 1,63,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
