Covid in India: IIT, top university in Chennai postpone exams
Madras University had planned to conduct examinations from May 17.
With the second wave of Covid pandemic creating unprecedented surge in cases and fatalities, the premier educational institutions of Chennai, IIT Madras and Anna University have postponed their semester examinations and even online tests.
IIT Madras has sent a press release and a circular in this regard and the officials said that the next date of the examinations will be announced at a later date considering how the pandemic situation evolves out.
IIT Madras has postponed its end semester exams which were to be held on May 10 and Anna University has postponed its online retest scheduled for May 3. Madras University has also cancelled its examinations following the surge in Covid cases and the second wave of pandemic.
IIT Madras had planned to conduct written examinations from May 10 at the Kendriya Vidyalayas which were the January-May semester examinations of the premier institution.
Anna university in a press release said that the re-test which was scheduled from May 3 will not happen owing to the pandemic. The university had to plan a conduct retest for students of its four campuses who had faced glitches during exams conducted in February and March.
Madras University which had planned to conduct semester examinations from May 17 has also postponed its examinations.
Coronavirus Pandemic
