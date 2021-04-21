Covid in India: Covishield vaccines to cost as much as Rs600 at private hospitals

Patients getting vaccinated at central government facilities will have to pay the lowest price for the vaccine.

Leading Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) will be supplying its Covishield doses at Rs150 each to the central government, but at a much higher Rs400 a shot to state governments and Rs600 to private hospitals.

According to the company, its vaccines will continue to be cheaper than the imported ones, which would cost between Rs750 and Rs1,500 a shot.

At present, only people above 45 are entitled to a Covid vaccine, but the Indian government has declared that from May 1, all those above 18 years of age can get vaccinated.

Demand for vaccines will spurt in the country and the government is keen on other players, including foreign producers, entering the market.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum, told a TV channel that the company would be able to supply over 100 million doses a month after July.

The government has already announced Rs45 billion aid to Serum and Bharat Biotech, the only other player in the segment in the country today. However, several other players, including international ones and their domestic partners, will be entering India over the coming weeks to meet the huge demand.