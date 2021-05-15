Covid in Dubai: Motorists who don't wear masks cannot be fined in absentia, say police

Such fines also do not apply to those who are alone in vehicles.

Dubai Police have clarified that motorists who do not wear a mask cannot be fined in absentia; rather, the fines must be issued in person to offenders.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the authority added that such fines do not apply to those who are alone in vehicles, and that anyone who has been issued a fine in absentia can refer to the General Department of Traffic.

The same rule applies to fines issued for violating the number of people allowed in a single vehicle. Dubai Police noted that these too are issued in person after ensuring that the occupants of the vehicle are not members of the same family.

Dubai Police stated that it monitors these violations in person, especially on workers’ buses, to ensure precautionary measures are followed.

The time for advice and warning has ended, it said, adding that violators will be fined to protect community members who do abide by safety protocols.

Dubai Police stressed that the positive results achieved in confronting Covid-19 depend greatly on awareness, commitment, and willingness of people to be vaccinated.

It called on members of society to respect the instructions of the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, including the need to avoid family visits and gatherings, practise social distancing, wear masks, and be careful when dealing with the elderly and people with chronic diseases.