Covid impact: UAE company distributes 42,000 kg of chicken, poultry products to families in Ramadan
Nationwide distribution is done by Emirates Red Crescent Authority.
A UAE-based company has distributed 42,000 kilograms (kg) of chicken and other poultry products to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13.
The Al Ajban Poultry Farm (AJPF) said it coordinated with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the relief effort that was dedicated to supporting families and individuals impacted by Covid-19 in the UAE.
Chicken and poultry products were distributed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Dhafra region, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Fujairah, and Baniyas.
“Striving to be a supportive, caring, and generous neighbour is in the UAE's DNA,” said an AJPF official.
“The UAE has reported numerous initiatives that have contributed to easing pressure on members of society affected by the pandemic. These initiatives have played a significant role not only in the UAE, but also in many countries in the Arabian Gulf region and in the world under the guidance of our wise and visionary leadership in providing humanitarian assistance to those who need it the most," he said.
He added: “We’re humbled by the incredible care and the humanitarian role of the Emirates Red Crescent to support the societies in the region and in the world.”
He added: “We wanted to be part of these efforts, which, in turn, build on the late Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Legacy in helping and supporting others that have become part of the annals of history for our leadership and people and generations to follow.”
