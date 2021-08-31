Covid guidelines in Dubai schools revised; quarantine period for close contacts reduced
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has revised guidelines for managing Covid-19 in educational institutions.
The guidelines apply to universities, schools, nurseries, early childhood centres and centres for special needs in Dubai.
The main updates include:
>> The physical distancing requirement for students is now one metre instead of two.
>> All preventive precautions such as wearing a face mask, following hand hygiene etc. shall continue.
>> The quarantine duration for a close contact has been reduced to seven days, irrespective of one’s vaccination status. A PCR test is not required at the end of the quarantine period if the person is symptom-free.
>> Isolation period for a person who has Covid-19 continues to be 10 days.
>> A clearance certificate — required after completion of isolation period for a positive case — will be issued automatically. Students and staff may return to the educational institution after submitting the certificate.
Dr Hanan Obaid, director for Health Policies and Standards Department, Health Regulation Sector, said: “Our aim is to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff members while ensuring the continuity of learning to the best possible extent.
"These detailed guidelines provide clear, precise and comprehensive step-by-step protocols for the educational institutions concerned so that they are well prepared and equipped to provide a safe learning environment for students, as well as protect staff members.”
Dr Sawsan Al Nahas, acting head of School Health Section, DHA, said: “The guideline elaborates classification of low-, moderate- and high-risk transmission as well as all the mandatory measures the educational institution has to undertake based on the risk of infection.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from October 3
>> Red, orange, green: Three colours to rate UAE schools' Covid-19 safety standards
“Everything from isolation room requirements, to adherence of precautionary measures, contact tracing, close contacts and risk assessment are highlighted in detail in the guidelines.”
From October 3, 2021, all teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person only. After this date, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the DHA.
