Covid: Etihad updates PCR test rules for India-UAE passengers
NOTE: This report has been updated based on the latest guidelines posted on the Etihad airways website.
Travellers from India to the UAE must take a Covid-19 PCR test no more than 96 hours prior to departure, Etihad airways has clarified. The latest update about the requirement has been posted on the airline's website.
Etihad said the test result must have a QR code. The rule does not apply to those aged below 12 years and transit passengers. Those with disabilities are exempted as well, the Etihad airways website added.
Passengers from India to Dubai, however, have to get a PCR test done no more than 48 hours prior to travel.
Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai, and Indian carriers announced the rule change on April 19.
With India buckling under a deadly second wave of the coronavirus crisis and hospitals in the country running out of beds and oxygen supplies, at least eight countries around the world have announced travel bans and restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
