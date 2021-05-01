- EVENTS
Covid: Dubai's Sikh Gurudwara to send 500 oxygen concentrators to India
Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to also provide upwards of 440 metric tons of liquid oxygen per month starting this week.
The Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai and the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi are leading the way in relief efforts from the UAE by supplying oxygen tanks and cylinders.
Surendar Singh Kandhari, the chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai, told Khaleej Times the Gurudwara has organised to send 500 oxygen concentrators and two containers of oxygen to India next week.
“We are sending 500 oxygen concentrators to Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, and Patna. An order has been sent on our behalf to manufacturers in China. Since they are closed from May 1-5 due to May Day, the consignment is expected to reach there after the 5th,” Kandhari explained.
“From the UAE, we are sending two oxygen containers which will depart on May 12. The same two containers will be used on a periodic basis depending on the demand and the logistical challenges,” he added.
The supplies are being sent to the Sikh Gurudwaras in these cities, who will then handle further distributions. “To Punjab, the state government is involved. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible,” said Kandhari.
Furthermore, the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi said it is working to create a supply chain of oxygen tanks and cylinders which will provide upwards of 440 metric tons of liquid oxygen per month starting this week. “This oxygen will be provided to the needy through the government and BAPS’s own network of Covid hospitals” said Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of the temple.
“The first round of relief being sent this week will include 44 metric tons of liquid oxygen, 30,000 litres of medical oxygen gas in 600 cylinders and 130 oxygen concentrators. Logistical support for these humanitarian efforts is being provided by the Transworld Group via air and sea,” he explained.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir sadhus and volunteers have joined community members in creating a dedicated supply chain of support and services as well.
