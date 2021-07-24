Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai shuts down 11 outlets during Eid break for violating safety rules

Filed on July 24, 2021
Inspection teams carry out daily visits to ensure all precautionary and preventive measures are being followed.


As many as 11 outlets were shut down over the Eid break due to non-compliance with Covid-19 measures. The inspections were conducted from July 19 to 22.

Dubai Municipality said that it had ordered the closures for violations of cleaning and sterilisation protocols, overcrowding, and failure to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

According to their daily report, the municipality shut down nine salons and two centres, and issued 13 fines and 81 warnings.

DM inspectors carried out 6,859 visits and the total compliance with precautionary measures was found to be 94.25 per cent, while the number of outlets that met the requirements and safety measures reached 6,759.

Inspectors also check records of workers' health, sterilisation and disinfection processes. They also ensure that safety standards are maintained during food preparation, storage and display.




