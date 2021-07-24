Covid: Dubai shuts down 11 outlets during Eid break for violating safety rules
Inspection teams carry out daily visits to ensure all precautionary and preventive measures are being followed.
As many as 11 outlets were shut down over the Eid break due to non-compliance with Covid-19 measures. The inspections were conducted from July 19 to 22.
Dubai Municipality said that it had ordered the closures for violations of cleaning and sterilisation protocols, overcrowding, and failure to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
According to their daily report, the municipality shut down nine salons and two centres, and issued 13 fines and 81 warnings.
DM inspectors carried out 6,859 visits and the total compliance with precautionary measures was found to be 94.25 per cent, while the number of outlets that met the requirements and safety measures reached 6,759.
Inspection teams carry out daily visits to ensure all precautionary and preventive measures are adhered to by establishments, including social distancing, increasing the cleaning and disinfection cycle, and wearing masks and gloves, reported Al Bayan.
Inspectors also check records of workers' health, sterilisation and disinfection processes. They also ensure that safety standards are maintained during food preparation, storage and display.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools to offer e-learning after...
The distance learning model will be available especially to those... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai shuts down 11 outlets during Eid...
Inspection teams carry out daily visits to ensure all precautionary... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: How exempted passengers can travel
One of the new categories recently added to the exempted list was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India logs 39,097 new virus cases in 24 ...
Country witnessed 35,087 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police record over 1,300 violations around...
Maritime Rescue Section saved 23 lives last year, including salvaging ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools to offer e-learning after...
The distance learning model will be available especially to those... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: How exempted passengers can travel
One of the new categories recently added to the exempted list was... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Two new projects help cut down bus waiting ...
Public transport ridership almost back to pre-Covid levels, says RTA... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday