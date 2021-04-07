Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Dubai: New weekly PCR test rule announced for Dubai school staff

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 8, 2021 at 08.04 am
KT file photo

Staff who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must take PCR test every seven days.

All education sector employees in Dubai, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, must take the PCR test every seven days.

The rule applies to all employees – whether working remotely or on campus.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

As per an updated list of protocols announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the new rule is effective from April 11.

It applies to all private education institutes in Dubai, including early learning centres, schools, universities and training institutes.

PCR tests are also mandatory if symptoms of Covid-19 are present.

“You do not have to take the PCR test every seven days if you are not currently eligible for the vaccine, or if you have already had your first dose,” the KHDA added.




