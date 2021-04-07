- EVENTS
Covid Dubai: New weekly PCR test rule announced for Dubai school staff
Staff who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must take PCR test every seven days.
All education sector employees in Dubai, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, must take the PCR test every seven days.
The rule applies to all employees – whether working remotely or on campus.
As per an updated list of protocols announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the new rule is effective from April 11.
It applies to all private education institutes in Dubai, including early learning centres, schools, universities and training institutes.
PCR tests are also mandatory if symptoms of Covid-19 are present.
“You do not have to take the PCR test every seven days if you are not currently eligible for the vaccine, or if you have already had your first dose,” the KHDA added.
