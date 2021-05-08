Covid Dubai: Nearly 9,000 patients receive telemedicine services via police initiative

It also provided a free drug delivery service to over 2,000 patients in three emirates.

A telemedicine initiative, launched last year by Dubai Police Health Center after the Covid-19 outbreak, has successfully served nearly 9,000 patients through remote consultation services with doctors.

According to a report on Emarat Al Youm, the centre successfully provided the telemedicine services to 8,885 patients over the course of the last year.

It also provided a free drug delivery service to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. As many as 1,412 of them received their medication in cooperation with Emirates Post.

The authority highlighted that the initiative had achieved its goals and provided the highest levels of virtual health care, using technology to preserve the safety of both patients and medical staff.

Explaining the process, it said that patients obtained appointments by contacting the call centre on 901, following which medical services and consultations were provided via phone or direct video calls with the patient. Doctors would then contact patients to diagnose their conditions and patients could visit the centre, if necessary.

The authority clarified that those suffering from chronic diseases — such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, and immunodeficiency diseases, to name a few — were the primary target group for the service.