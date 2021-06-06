Covid: Dubai fines 74 firms, shuts down 1 for safety violations

Three companies were issued warnings as well.

Dubai Economy on Sunday said its teams carried out inspections across 1,376 establishments in the emirate on Saturday.

As many as 74 firms were fined for violating the laws of the emirate related to the pandemic, while 1,298 firms were found compliant to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: UK red list a big worry for UAE travel sector

Dubai Economy said three companies were issued warnings and one establishment was shut down for not adhering to precautionary measures.

“Dubai Economy emphasises on the importance of following the precautionary measures and reporting any violation through the Dubai Consumer app,” it said.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Emirates suspends Vietnam-Dubai flights

The authority has said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety.

It stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com