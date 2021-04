Covid Dubai: Emirates passengers don't need physical copy of PCR test report

The integration makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller Covid-19 testing and vaccination records.

Emirates has begun to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE.

Now, customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 PCR test report.

Moreover, those who have received their Covid vaccination at a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) health centre in Dubai can, together with their COVID-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

The new streamlined verification procedures will enable secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport. The information will then be matched-up with the entry requirements of the destination.

Emirates will only process the relevant information specifically related to the Covid-19 entry requirements of the customer's destination. Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to Covid-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.

The integration comes less than two months after the signing of the MoU between Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority, and is a first-of-its-kind agreement between an airline and a government health authority.

The integration also makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer for Emirates Airline, said: "The UAE government has been very supportive and is one of the leading countries in the use of technology and digital applications.

"This initiative is in line with the government's vision and we are delighted to take this step within the aviation sector to cooperate with DHA in linking our systems together to enhance the customer experience by processing the relevant documents in a more efficient, secure and effective manner."

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, said: "The Dubai Health Authority has been strongly foraying into paperless healthcare over the past few years to enhance patient convenience and further improve healthcare delivery. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have deployed and fostered the use of digital healthcare. The strategic foresight into investing in digital healthcare has paved the way today for such a pioneering integration. This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary Covid-19 medical records."

Kleitham Ali Al Shamsi, Director of IT at the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted that DHA's strategic investment and focus on healthcare technology has significant benefits not only in the health sector but also in the travel sector.

"This partnership reinforces that technology has the potential to securely, conveniently and effectively assist airlines to receive the verified Covid-19 test results and vaccination records."

In the coming months, the next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

Customers who have done PCR testing or vaccinations outside of Dubai will be required to physically provide their travel documents at check-in.

Some destination countries also require travellers to carry physical documents when travelling.