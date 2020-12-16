Covid does not cause hearing loss, scientists say
Virus, however, affects the sense of smell, study finds
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result of coronavirus infection.
"The possibility of hearing loss has been debated among medical practitioners, with some reporting this symptom in recovered patients," said study author Karen Avraham from Tel Aviv University.
"The question is whether such hearing loss is caused by damage to the auditory system, or whether it is a temporary symptom caused by fluids clogging the middle ear, as often happens with a common cold," Avraham added.
For the study, published in the journal Otology and Neurotology, the research team began to investigate this question during the first wave of the pandemic.
Participants included eight asymptomatic individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19 and eight healthy volunteers who served as a control group, none of whom reported any previous hearing loss.
The study provided for the first time quantitative measures for hearing quality following exposure to the virus.
"Our study explored whether Covid-19 can cause permanent neural or sensory damage to the hearing system. We found no evidence for such damage," said co-author Dr. Amiel Dror.
The research team measured electrical data from the brainstem to test the entire route of soundwaves through the ear until electric waves are ultimately received in the brain.
They also examined the activity of the inner ear hair cells that intensify and tune the sound.
"We found no difference between the Covid-19 positive subjects and the control group," Dror said.
According to the researchers, it's very important to base our knowledge of the virus upon objective studies and refrain from hasty conclusions.
This study proposes that the Covid virus does not cause extensive neurological damage but is rather spotty, mostly affecting the sense of smell.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid does not cause hearing loss, scientists say
Virus, however, affects the sense of smell, study finds READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Germany sees record death toll on first ...
A total of 952 people died in the previous 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mainland China reports 12 new coronavirus cases
All of the new cases originated from overseas, China's national... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, EU push forward vaccine approval as pressure...
An initial 2.9 million doses are set to be delivered to 636 sites... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai