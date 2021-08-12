Covid booster shots not currently needed, British vaccine chief says
No evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the fully vaccinated, Andrew Pollard says.
Booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines are not currently needed and the doses should be given to other countries, Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday in contrast to the position taken by Britain's health minister.
Pollard, who heads the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that a decision to boost should be based on scientific studies, and there had not been any evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the fully vaccinated.
"There isn't any reason at this moment to panic. We're not seeing a problem with breakthrough severe disease," he said at an online briefing with lawmakers.
"If there was any falloff in protection, it is something which will happen gradually, and it will be happening at a point where we can pick it up and be able to respond."
Britain is planning for a Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, and health minister Sajid Javid said he expected the booster programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials. read more
AstraZeneca (AZN.L), which manufactures the vaccine invented at Oxford University, has said it needs more time to assess whether boosters are needed to maintain protection.
That differs from Pfizer (PFE.N), which has said it expects a third shot will be needed to keep protection high. read more
Britain has given two doses of vaccine to three-quarters of adults, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries that are planning booster programmes to delay them until more people are vaccinated around the world. read more
Pollard said that vaccine supplies would be better used to protect vulnerable people in other countries.
"Doses that are available that could be used for boosting or for childhood programmes are much better deployed for people who will die over the next six months rather than that very unlikely scenario of a sudden collapse in the programmes in countries that are highly vaccinated," he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Updated travel guidelines...
Air India Express specifies documents eligible passengers to UAE must ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid booster shots not currently needed: UK...
No evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Obesity linked to long Covid-19, RAK hospital...
Study finds 62 per cent of the population across the emirate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 42,503 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE has administered 17,288,318 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Updated travel guidelines...
Air India Express specifies documents eligible passengers to UAE must ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Zayed Mosque issues new Hijri calendar
Calendar provides information on prayer times, sunset times in Abu... READ MORE
-
News
Ajman police station under maintenance
All services of Al Hamidiya police station transferred to Al Jurf... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: How this Emirati antique collector...
He keeps their prized possessions safe in a special museum at his... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown