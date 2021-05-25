Covid: AstraZeneca praises UAE for vaccine rollout strategy

The UAE has administered over 12.1 million vaccination doses to date.

AstraZeneca, the developer of one of the leading Covid-19 vaccines in partnership with Oxford University, has praised the UAE’s vaccine rollout programme by highlighting the work done by health authorities to make vaccines available as soon as possible.

Over 12.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UAE to date, with a vaccine distribution rate of over 124 doses per 100 people, with approximately 70,000 doses of the vaccine administered daily.

In terms of the population vaccinated, the UAE is currently fourth after the Seychelles, the Maldives and Israel.

“The Middle East countries have been successful in their efforts to make vaccines available as soon as possible. Health authorities across the region have developed agile regulatory systems and adapted rolling review strategies to ensure a fast but thorough regulatory process,” said Qutaiba Al Manaseer, the Director of Government Affairs for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca.

“Specifically, the UAE ranks among the best in the world in terms of the speed of its vaccination programme. This is attributed to strong efforts from key senior stakeholders who worked collaboratively with health authorities to deliver impactful campaigns that are aimed at increasing the trust in the safety of vaccines available in the country, and uptake from the local population,” he added.

Al Manaseer will also be speaking at the Arab Health, which will be held from June 21 to 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

"From the start of the pandemic, AstraZeneca's approach has focused on partnering with scientists, governments, multilateral organisations and manufacturers to establish agreements for the development and supply of our vaccine, and to fight the pandemic together,” said Al Manaseer.

“We were proud to be the first global pharmaceutical company to join Covax in June 2020. Through the initiative, we are partnering with CEPI, Gavi, the WHO, Unicef and Paho and our subscribing partner, the Serum Institute of India, to enable equitable and global access to our vaccine," he added.

"Together, we have already delivered 37 million doses of our vaccine, including critical deliveries to countries in the Middle East. It is only through effective partnerships that reaching these milestones was made possible," he said.

