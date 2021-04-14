Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Alia Bhatt makes speedy recovery, tests negative for coronavirus

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on April 14, 2021
Photo: Reuters

It is the only time being negative is a good thing, says the Indian actress.

Alia Bhatt has tested negative for Covid-19, the Bollywood actress said in her latest Instagram post.

She shared a new photograph and wrote that it is the only time being negative is a good thing.

The Bollywood actress had tested Covid-19 positive earlier in April and was in home quarantine since then.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care (sic)," she had said in her post back then.

Many leading stars were infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, as the disease played havoc in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. As a result, Bollywood has found itself crippled, with all work put on hold.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20210428/ARTICLE/210429067&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 