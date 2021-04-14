- EVENTS
Covid: Alia Bhatt makes speedy recovery, tests negative for coronavirus
It is the only time being negative is a good thing, says the Indian actress.
Alia Bhatt has tested negative for Covid-19, the Bollywood actress said in her latest Instagram post.
She shared a new photograph and wrote that it is the only time being negative is a good thing.
The Bollywood actress had tested Covid-19 positive earlier in April and was in home quarantine since then.
"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care (sic)," she had said in her post back then.
Many leading stars were infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, as the disease played havoc in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. As a result, Bollywood has found itself crippled, with all work put on hold.
