Covid: Actress Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress — whose Twitter account was recently suspended for violating community guidelines — took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive (sic)," she said.

The controversial star has quarantined herself and added she had "no idea" the virus was "having a party" in her body.

Confident about "demolishing" the virus, she said, "People please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people (sic)."