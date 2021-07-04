Covid: 33 patients die amid oxygen shortage in Indonesian hospital
Authorities at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city said the hospital ran out of liquid oxygen overnight
Dozens of coronavirus patients died after a public hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases, a hospital official said on Sunday.
At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late on Saturday at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.
The oxygen shortage in the city’s largest hospital was due to an increase in patients arriving in deteriorating condition, Hermawan said.
At least 63 patients died during treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital since Saturday — 33 of them during the period when the central liquid oxygen supply ran out — even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during the outage, he said. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.
“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” said Hermawan.
The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4.45am on Sunday, after 15 tonnes of liquid oxygen were delivered.
The hospital had asked health authorities for help with the oxygen shortage, including requesting oxygen supplies from other hospitals as the supply of liquid oxygen declined to critical levels late Saturday, he explained.
Hermawan said the hospital switched to oxygen cylinders, including 100 cylinders donated by the Yogyakarta regional police.
Indonesia is battling an explosion of Covid-19 cases that has strained its healthcare system.
Across Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, hospitals began to erect plastic tents in mid-June to serve as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Will Pfizer, Moderna vaccines provide long-...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Now, book PCR testing service via Careem
Users can arrange for a DHA-licensed nurse to administer the test at... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program