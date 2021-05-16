Covid: 3 times countries hosted events for the fully vaccinated only
Published on May 16, 2021 at 14.13
Tonight, the UAE will host the first such event since the start of the pandemic: the President's Cup 2021.
With countries around the world counting on Covid vaccines to bolster immunity, several have begun relaxing restrictions and planning events for the fully vaccinated. These events have allowed a glimpse into pre-pandemic normalcy for many, with thousands of fans attending the concerts and sporting events. Tonight, the UAE too will host the first such event since the start of the pandemic: the President's Cup 2021. Here's a look at three other countries that managed to roll out similar events.
1. Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World Twenty thousand fully vaccinated fans flocked to the SoFi Stadium in California earlier this month to attend the biggest concert in the Los Angeles area since the onset of the pandemic. Held at 30 per cent capacity, performers included Jennifer Lopez, The Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. Also appearing on stage were Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and Olivia Munn. Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden delivered taped messages asking people to get vaccinated. Photo: AFP
2. Tel Aviv’s Green Pass Concert Five hundred vaccinated and masked fans sat in the central section of the 30,000-seat capacity Bloomfield Stadium in Israel’s capital on March 5 to attend a performance by Israeli pop star Ivri Lider. The concert was the first of four organised by the city’s municipality to welcome vaccinated fans under the country’s “Green Pass” scheme and present a return to normalcy. Israel first began easing restrictions in February following a third lockdown. Photo: Reuters
3. Saudi Arabia vs Palestine football match Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport announced that fully vaccinated fans would be able to attend the March 30 Saudi Arabia vs Palestine football match, adding that vaccinated fans would be allowed to attend all football games in stadiums starting May 17. Part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, the game was held at 40 per cent capacity in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park. Fans were required to show proof of vaccination on their Tawakkalna app. Photo: Reuters