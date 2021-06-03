Covid-19 wrecks ageing Indian man's life

The ageing couple have not received any help from the government or the local authorities.

Gyanved Singh, 71, and a resident of a village near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, is facing the toughest challenge in life. His daughter-in-law, Tinki Badhoriya, 41, did some local election duty before being diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. Lack of proper treatment resulted in her death last month.

Less than a week later, his son, Harvendra, 42, also passed away, leaving behind their two children, Vidit, 12, and Virat, 10. “I used to be a small farmer,” Singh told a reporter. “Now I am too old to work in the fields. My wife is a cancer patient.” And the ageing couple have not received any help from the government or the local authorities.

Singh works as a security guard in Delhi and visits his village near Agra regularly. “I will leave no stone unturned to have my grandsons educated although there are financial constraints,” he said. “Both my son and daughter-in-law were earning before they breathed their last.”

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Sangh said it has asked the district administration to help the family in distress. The district magistrate said both the children and the grandparents would be provided with the necessary healthcare.