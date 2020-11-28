Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.21 million
The overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the world's worst-hit country, has surpassed the 13 million mark
More than 61.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,438,28 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
US Covid cases surpass 13 million
In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the world's worst-hit country, has surpassed the 13 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's caseload and death toll stood at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively.
The two tallies account for the world's highest, making up more than 21 per cent of the global caseload.
Texas reported the country's most cases, standing at 1,206,248, followed by California with 1,179,857, Florida with 979,020, Illinois with 705,063 cases and New York has confirmed 628,375.
Other states with over 350,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina, the CSSE data showed.
US Covid-19 cases hit 10 million on November 9, and have since then increased at a pace of 1 million more cases about six days on average.
Thursday marked the 25th consecutive day that the US daily cases reported more than 100,000 since the beginning of November.
Millions of Americans travelled by air across the country since last week, despite health officials' advise of celebrating Thanksgiving at home with immediate household members only.
Experts feared gatherings that happened after long-distance travelling could push case numbers higher in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.
