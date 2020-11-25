Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million

Reuters/New York
Filed on November 25, 2020

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in Dec 2019.

More than 59.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,403,065 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.




