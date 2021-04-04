Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

Wam/London
Filed on April 4, 2021
Photo: Wam

The United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

More than 130.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,980,848 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

With 554,296 deaths and over 30 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.




