Covid-19: World passes threshold of 4.5 million deaths
Some 10,000 deaths are reported every day in the world.
The world has passed the grim threshold of 4.5 million Covid-19 deaths, according to an AFP tally on Monday, as the virulent Delta variant wreaks havoc globally.
Important: WHO fears 236,000 more deaths in Europe by end of year
Since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, the virus has killed a total of 4,500,620 people, the tally of official sources revealed.
Some 10,000 deaths are reported every day in the world, a much lower figure than the highs of January when an average of 14,800 people were being killed daily.
New Covid rules in UAE: When can masks be removed?
But the figure is much higher than at the start of July when some 7,800 daily deaths were registered.
With an average of 1,290 deaths per day over the past week, the United States has once again become the country with the most new fatalities in the world.
Back in January, it had registered as many as 3,380 deaths per day, a figure that had dropped to just 200 by early summer.
But it is now facing a wave of the virulent Delta variant, which has spread to the vast majority of countries around the world since it was identified in India in April.
The pandemic has already claimed more deaths in 2021 than in 2020, with more than 2.6 million fatalities officially reported since January against just under 1.9 million over the whole of last year.
Countries around the world are hoping the vaccines will ease the spread of the virus, but there are huge disparities between rich and poor nations.
Just seven doses were administered per 100 people in Africa, against 99 in Europe and 111 in the United States.
The vaccines are also thought to be less effective against the Delta variant.
According to a study published last week by US health authorities, the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs against infection has dropped from 91 to 66 percent since the strain became dominant in the United States.
The vaccines remain very effective in preventing severe forms of illness, however.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: World passes threshold of 4.5 million...
Some 10,000 deaths are reported every day in the world. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
One-month salary, chance to win Dh50,000:...
The staff has been asked to set up a 12-month ‘Get... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 34,328 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Covid-vaccinated residents in the UAE, who received their second dose ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO fears 236,000 more deaths in Europe ...
Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students till...
The saliva test is also available at designated healthcare centres... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: World passes threshold of 4.5 million...
Some 10,000 deaths are reported every day in the world. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Injured worker at offshore facility...
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in...
The officers had invited an Indian family to wait in a police patrol READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
7 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla