Covid-19: WHO warns against mixing and matching vaccines
This is a "dangerous trend" since there is little data available about the health impact.
The World Health Organization’s chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a “dangerous trend” since there was little data available about the health impact.
“It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match,” Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.
“It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-shut schools in 19 nations risk...
Governments have too often shut down schools and kept them closed for ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Indian medical body appeals to states...
Indian Medical Association says pilgrimage and tourist travels can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 34,536 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Viral vector and mRNA vaccines provide 90 per cent protection against ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive...
They were flown back together with their families on Emirates flights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light