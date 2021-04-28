- EVENTS
Covid-19: WHO urges to donate $7 for a vaccine to help end pandemic
Go Give One campaign will seek matching funds from businesses whose employees and customers make contributions
People across the world are being encouraged to donate $7 a dose in a World Health Organisation-led push to raise extra funds for the Covax international Covid-19 vaccine-sharing programme.
Launching the “Go Give One” campaign on Wednesday, the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would allow anyone who wants “to play their part in vaccinating the world with a simple donation” and, in time, help end the pandemic.
The WHO estimates that $7 would cover the cost of buying and delivering a vaccine dose for someone in a low-income country.
The campaign also will seek matching funds from businesses whose employees and customers make contributions.
“The best way out of this pandemic is by getting vaccines to everyone, starting with health workers and the world’s most vulnerable people,” Tedros said in a statement.
The campaign is scheduled to launch country by country over the coming year, starting with Britain, the US, Israel and Kenya. It is backed by global charities and companies, with an online giving platform at: www.gogiveone.org.
The Covax facility is aiming to secure 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.
