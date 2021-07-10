Covid-19: WHO likely to take decision on emergency use of Covaxin vaccine soon

Decision expected to come in the first week of August.

The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation will not be a long drawn process. The decision is expected to come in the first week of August, according to Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech,.

A majority of the vaccine maker's facilities have already been audited by the global health body, she said.

"We are working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for inclusion of Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing. Approval from WHO is not expected to be a long drawn process as cell line and majority of our facilities have already been audited and approved by WHO for our other vaccines in the past," Ella said in a tweet.

She further said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxins global acceptance as the rolling data is slated to begin next month.

Covaxin is one of the very few vaccines to have extensive data published in globally renowned peer-reviewed journals, she said.

"Our vision seldom changes course, until our final mission is accomplished #Covaxin. We ensure to take forward WHO EUL process as per the universal regulatory guidelines & timelines for Covid-19 vaccines. We will keep you posted every step ahead," she tweeted.