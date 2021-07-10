Covid-19: WHO likely to take decision on emergency use of Covaxin vaccine soon
Decision expected to come in the first week of August.
The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation will not be a long drawn process. The decision is expected to come in the first week of August, according to Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech,.
A majority of the vaccine maker's facilities have already been audited by the global health body, she said.
"We are working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for inclusion of Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing. Approval from WHO is not expected to be a long drawn process as cell line and majority of our facilities have already been audited and approved by WHO for our other vaccines in the past," Ella said in a tweet.
She further said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxins global acceptance as the rolling data is slated to begin next month.
Covaxin is one of the very few vaccines to have extensive data published in globally renowned peer-reviewed journals, she said.
"Our vision seldom changes course, until our final mission is accomplished #Covaxin. We ensure to take forward WHO EUL process as per the universal regulatory guidelines & timelines for Covid-19 vaccines. We will keep you posted every step ahead," she tweeted.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO likely to take decision on...
Decision expected to come in the first week of August. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from 2 more countries
The decision will go into effect from July 11. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help...
The US and UAE also have offered to help with oxygen supplies. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 3 months in jail for driving without...
The same penalties apply to those driving with a licence that does... READ MORE
-
News
UAE staycations still a top option even as world...
Dubai is expected to record an average of 52 per cent occupancy this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light