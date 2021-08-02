Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Where to vaccinate kids aged 3-17 in Abu Dhabi

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 2, 2021
Reuters

Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the world to approve the administration of Sinopharm vaccine to this age group.


The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced that Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 3 to 17 years at multiple locations across the emirate.

This came after the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the vaccine for emergency use among children aged three and above.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre- Seha, Al Mushrif Majlis, Al Bateen Majlis and Al Manhal Majlis.

For children in Al Ain region, the DoH said vaccinations are available at Al Kubaisi Hall of Al Ain Exhibition Centre, Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre — Seha and Falaj Hazza Majlis.

Also read: Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE

In Al Dhafra region, children aged 3-17 can get their vaccinations at Ghayati Hospital, Liwa Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Sila Hospital, Delma Hospital, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre and Al Dhafra Cooperative Society.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said the approval was based on clinical trials and local evaluation.

The approval follows a trial that was conducted in Abu Dhabi to monitor the immune response of 900 children to the vaccine.




