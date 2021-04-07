Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WhatsApp launches Vaccines for All stickers

Anu Warrier /Dubai
anuwarrier@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 7, 2021

The messaging app says users can express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the Covid-19 vaccines offer

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced the launch of a sticker pack to support Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Through its Twitter handle, the Facebook-owned messaging app announced its partnership with the World Health Organisation to launch the sticker pack titled Vaccines for All.

“We hope these stickers offer people a fun and creative way to connect and privately express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the Covid-19 vaccines offer, and to show their appreciation for the healthcare heroes who have continued their life-saving work during this long and difficult time,” WhatsApp said in a blog on its website.

It added that since the start of the pandemic, the app has partnered with more than 150 national, state and local governments, and with organisations like WHO and Unicef, on Covid-19 helplines to connect over 2 billion users. Over 3 billion messages have been sent across these global helplines in the past year.

“As the pandemic enters a new phase in many countries, governments are using these helplines to connect citizens privately to accurate vaccine information and registration, in countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, and India. In Indonesia, 500,000 medical workers registered for their vaccine appointments on this service in its first five days,” WhatsApp added.

