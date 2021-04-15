Covid-19: Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi

The move comes as Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day jump in Covid cases.

Delhi will see a weekend curfew from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Monday to tackle the massive surge in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday afternoon.

"Essential services will be allowed," said Kejriwal. "We will give passes even to people who are scheduled to get married. There will be markets with special arrangements." However, restaurants, malls, spas, gyms and theatres will remain closed in the capital till further orders. "People attending weddings in Delhi will be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew," he said. "One weekly market per day per municipal zone will operate to arrest spread of coronavirus."

To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oc4kFMBLG — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Delhi is witnessing a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Wednesday saw the biggest single-day jump with 17,282 new cases and over a hundred people succumbing to it. Kejriwal claimed that there was no shortage of beds in hospitals, and over 5,000 are still available now. However, many doctors claim that there are no ICU beds available at public and private hospitals in the capital.

Surprisingly, while senior citizens, especially those above 65, were earlier seen as those most prone to get the disease, Delhi has seen younger people including children getting infected. Infants below the age of one have also been admitted to hospitals with severe symptoms of the disease.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not amid the weekend curfew:

> Only essential services to operate

> Curfew passes for marriages and other permitted activities

> Gym, pools, malls to be closed

> Cinema halls to operate at 30 per cent capacity

> One weekly market allowed per day per zone

> Only take-aways, no dine-in at restaurants