Covid-19: Virus variants get Greek alphabets as names

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) and interest (VOI).

Labelled using Greek alphabets, World Health Organisation (WHO) announces new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) & interest (VOC).



An expert group convened by the WHO has recommended using Greek alphabets for Covid variants to be used by non-scientific audiences. The virus known as British variant will be called Alpha while the one earlier known as South African variant will be called Beta.

Covid variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead Covid-19 at WHO, said the labels don’t replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research. “No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting Covid variants.”