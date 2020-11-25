Covid-19 violations: Another shisha cafe, gym shut in Dubai
The municipality has also issued warnings to 27 establishments.
Dubai Municipality (DM) announced on Wednesday it has shut down one shisha cafe, one laundry, and one gym in the Emirate out of 2,253 other establishments for failing to comply with COVID19 precautionary measures.
The shisha café was located in International City, the fitness centre in Al Barsha South, and the laundry was located in the Al Nayef area, the authority announced on Twitter. DM has also issued warnings to 27 establishments.
#DubaiMunicipality closed one shisha cafe, one laundry, and one gym for failing to comply with the precautionary measures. Violated 1 institution, issued 27 warnings, while 2,222 institutions were eligible for the approved requirements during 2,253 visits on Nov 23. pic.twitter.com/Cm64tepNh2— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) November 24, 2020
However, the authority said after inspecting 2,253 establishments to ensure they are complying to environmental and food health precautionary measures, an impressive 2,222 establishments were found to be committed to following the rules.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 violations: Another shisha cafe, gym...
The municipality has also issued warnings to 27 establishments. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: Friday...
Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 ...
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes...
More than month after testing positive for a Covid-19 infection,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews