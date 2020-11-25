Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 violations: Another shisha cafe, gym shut in Dubai

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 12.19 pm
The municipality has also issued warnings to 27 establishments.

Dubai Municipality (DM) announced on Wednesday it has shut down one shisha cafe, one laundry, and one gym in the Emirate out of 2,253 other establishments for failing to comply with COVID19 precautionary measures.

The shisha café was located in International City, the fitness centre in Al Barsha South, and the laundry was located in the Al Nayef area, the authority announced on Twitter. DM has also issued warnings to 27 establishments.

However, the authority said after inspecting 2,253 establishments to ensure they are complying to environmental and food health precautionary measures, an impressive 2,222 establishments were found to be committed to following the rules.

