- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi
The announcement made no mention of domestic flights.
Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country's effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Monday.
The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.
Myanmar extends suspension of flights
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar extend Covid-19...
Bihar will ease some restrictions to facilitate business activity. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vietnam to suspend incoming...
The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: 2 restaurants shut down for violating...
A total of 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Schools cannot penalise students for not...
Right to education upheld amid a lenient move owing to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Schools cannot penalise students for not...
Right to education upheld amid a lenient move owing to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: 2 restaurants shut down for violating...
A total of 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
F1 star Lewis Hamilton goes skydiving in Dubai
The seven-time Formula One champion jumps out of a Skydive Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Just 2 families on Emirates Kochi-Dubai ...
The families arrived from Kochi at Dubai International Airport at 6am ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced