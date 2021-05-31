Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi

Reuters/Hanoi
Filed on May 31, 2021

The announcement made no mention of domestic flights.


Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of the country's effort to contain a coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Monday.

Vietnam has been restricting the amount of inbound international flights since the start of the pandemic.

Myanmar extends suspension of flights




